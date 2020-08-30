Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,026.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,026.29.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $22.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,178.90. 253,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $807.71. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

