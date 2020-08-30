Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.36. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 41,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 177,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $551,322.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $363,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,912 shares of company stock valued at $601,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 6.50% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

