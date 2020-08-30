Metronome Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00008123 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $33.94 and $18.94. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $10.27 million and $354,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,296,045 coins and its circulating supply is 10,866,946 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

