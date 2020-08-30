Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

MSEX opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $372,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

