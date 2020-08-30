Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.35

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.35 and traded as high as $61.94. Moog shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 168,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Analysts expect that Moog Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

