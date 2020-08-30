Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.81. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 200,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67.

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

