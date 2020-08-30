Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $7.52. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 860 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Mullen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

