NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.