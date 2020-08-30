NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NetApp by 94.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NetApp by 129.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NTAP stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 4,875,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,681. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.