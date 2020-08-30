Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $49.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

