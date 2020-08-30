Nutanix’s (NTNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.61.

NTNX stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,702.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 89.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

