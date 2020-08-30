Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $7,184.95 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $7,184.95 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,765,819 coins and its circulating supply is 30,881,191 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

