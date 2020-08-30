ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of ONEOK worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $44,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE:OKE opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

