OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $260.27

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.27 and traded as high as $313.40. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $301.40, with a volume of 2,557,111 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target (down previously from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.29).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

About OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.