Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells $76,961.40 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 12,255 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $76,961.40.

Myung Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Myung Park sold 20,990 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $131,397.40.

On Thursday, August 20th, Myung Park sold 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Op Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

