Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $9.06. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Atom Investors LP owned 2.75% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

