Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $6.20. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 323,601 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 434,661 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

