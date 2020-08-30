Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $18.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

OR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.