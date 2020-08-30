Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $18.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.
OR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
