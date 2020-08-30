Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,334.19

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,334.19 and traded as high as $1,660.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,636.00, with a volume of 59,564 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($18.23) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.55 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

