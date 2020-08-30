Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.29. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

