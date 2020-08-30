PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of PFSI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 591,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $617,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $2,270,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,284 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

