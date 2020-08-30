Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.95. 768,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.92 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

