Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

