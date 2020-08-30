Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.95

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.95 and traded as high as $148.70. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $146.95, with a volume of 273,610 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €142.95.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

