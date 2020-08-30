Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 49,010 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

