Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires Shares of 529 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 95.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.87. 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.45. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $494.00. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

