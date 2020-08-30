Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $228,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. 312,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,122. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

