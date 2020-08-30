Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases Shares of 1,488 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 709,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,640. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

