Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. 578,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,049. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.