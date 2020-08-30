Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.58. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 57.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 20.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

