Pillar Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $26,961.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

