PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 871,993 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 190.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 181.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 147,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.