PostCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $16,620.82 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007682 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003491 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

