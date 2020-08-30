Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $3.56. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 810 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

