Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.74. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 454,202 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $695.27 million and a P/E ratio of -16.92.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$20.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

