Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Director Sells $127,200.00 in Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 22,341.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

