Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.86

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and traded as low as $84.50. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and a P/E ratio of -24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.