PrimeStone (PSC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One PrimeStone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PrimeStone has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $27,808.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

PrimeStone Coin Profile

PrimeStone is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2018. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @prism_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PrimeStone’s official website is kabberry.com.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.