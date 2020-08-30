Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $10.59. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria bought 5,000 shares of Prudential Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

