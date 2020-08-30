Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,563 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

