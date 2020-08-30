Quark (QRK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,234.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $1,234.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000323 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,969,098 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

