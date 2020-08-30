Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $22.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 301,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 121,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.28 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

