Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives $111.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. 266,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

