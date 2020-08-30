RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.52. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 170,436 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

