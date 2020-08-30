Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.50. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 247,666 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.95.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

