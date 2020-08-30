Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.