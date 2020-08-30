Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 365 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

