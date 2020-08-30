Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,472 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 478,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

