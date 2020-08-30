Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Scientific Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:SCIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.35. Scientific Learning shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,682 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Scientific Learning alerts:

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

About Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.