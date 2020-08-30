SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $26,162.12 and $341.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.